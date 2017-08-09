This week the parliamentary elections begins

Already from Thursday you can decide who will rule the country for the next four years. Four years ago, three out of ten voted before the Election Day.

At the 2012 parliamentary elections, there were 855,255 people who voted in advance. That was a near doubling from 473,000 pre-votes in 2005.

– Advance voting has become increasingly popular. Do we know why?

– One important reason is that the municipalities make better arrangements for pre-voting. For example, there are many places to pre-vote at malls, traffic hubs, pedestrian streets, and the like. This has made it easier and more accessible to residents, says Minister of Local Government to NTB, Jan Tore Sanner (Conservatives).

He explains that the municipalities are responsible for announcing pre-voting, determining opening hours and telling residents how to pre-vote.

– This year, you can vote in advance from Thursday 10 August until Friday 8 September, says Sanner.

Everyone can pre-vote

– Can you pre-vote where you want to?

– You can pre-vote in any municipality, regardless of where you live. It is an advantage, but not necessary, to bring the voting card. But remember your ID. And after Friday, September 8, you can only vote where you were registered as a resident on 30th of June this year.

– For who is it best to pre-vote?

– For example, if you have practical challenges to vote on the Election Day. In the past, there were probably many who were traveling during the election that pre-voted. But if, for example, you work in a municipality other than where you live and are uncertain about the time available on the Election Day, then you should consider using the opportunity to pre-vote.

No right to change your mind

– Can you alter a pre-vote if you change your mind during the election campaign?

– No. If you have voted in advance, you have voted. A pre-vote is as important and as serious as voting on Election Day.

– Will Minister Sanner himself pre-vote this year?

“I know about many politicians who pre-vote. It is fine if you are to be in Oslo and not in the home municipality on Election Day. For my part, I know that I have a plenty of time on the Election Day, because then we do not run an election campaign. If I had the least doubt whether I would have the time, then I would have pre-voted.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today