WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange celebrates Chelsea Manning reprieve

WikiLeaks’ founder, Julian Assange, said it is a great victory for WikiLeaks that Barak Obama shortened the time that whistleblower Chelsea Manning will spend in prison.

‘VICTORY: Obama shortens Chelsea Manning’s imprisonment from 35 to 7 years. The release date is now May 17,’ wrote WikiLeaks on Twitter.

‘Thanks to everyone who has fought for Chelsea Manning’s reprieve; their courage and dedication have made the impossible possible’, said Assange.

Manning was arrested in 2010, and received a sentence of 35 years in prison in 2013. Obama has pardoned her so she will not have to serve out her sentence to its close.

Earlier this month, Assange stated that he would agree to be extradited from London to the United States if Obama pardoned Chelsea Manning. ‘He is open to negotiations if the investigation ends’, said his Swedish lawyer, Per E. Samuelsson, to the news agency, TT.

‘He is awaiting an initiative from the American side’, said Samuelsson, who denied that Manning has been pardoned.

‘The U.S.A. does not say that Manning has not committed an offense. Assange cannot trust that the United States should not view him as such’, the lawyer said.

