Many to Oslo Urgent Care due to fractures

Slippery sidewalks and streets in Oslo are causing a flow of persons to Oslo’s urgent care centers.

– There is an unusually high number of person coming in today, and many have compound fractures, says the Doctor on duty, Maciej Jacewicz to the newspaper VG.

According to the newspaper there were many patients waiting at Oslo Urgent Care on Tuesday night, many of them with broken bones after falling because of icy conditions.

– Many have wrist injuries or shoulder dislocations. We have a lot of medical treatments, says Jacewicz.

Freezing rain on Tuesday led to very slippery roads and sidewalks both in the capital and several other places in the country.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today