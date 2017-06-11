Woman in court again because of peeing in tram

A 54 year old woman is for the second time this year in court charged with peeing in public transport in Oslo nine times in late May.

The trial will be held in Oslo district court on Tuesday. when she was last charged for the same thing in mid March, the woman was sentenced to seven months in prison for twelve different episodes were she had relieved herself on the tram or subway.

The woman has been formerly convicted a number of times for similar cases. In 2013, she was sentenced to jail for eight months for 21 different cases involving public transport.

The following year, she was sentenced to ten months in prison for 54 such episodes, and in 2015 she was sentenced to imprisonment in a year for 64 cases. She also urinated the chair in the district court during a prison meeting in autumn 2015.

The woman’s name and appearance is well known for tram and bus drivers in Oslo, which is ordered to deny her access, wrote Aftenposten in 2015.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today