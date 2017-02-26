Falla secured Norwegian World Champs sprint gold

Maiken Caspersen Falla distanced Natalya Matveyeva and together with Heidi Weng secured a Norwegian gold in the women’s team sprint event of the Lahti Skiing World Championships.

Heidi Weng fired on all cylinders on her last leg and sent Falla out together with Russia leaving Sweden, USA, Germany and the other contenders behind.

– What a wonderful team. Gold secured and we are slowly approaching the medals’ target, Coach Vidar Løfshus informed NRK.

On the final leg Falla accelerated in the same long climb that Marit Bjørgen did during Saturday’s Skiathlon and left Russia’s Matvejeva behind.

As Falla safely negotiated the so-called “Lahti corner”, she had control of the World Championship gold from there on in.

– It’s a dream for me to team up with Maiken. She is so strong in the climbs, Weng said in the victory interview with FIS.

Maiken Caspersen Falla was never in doubt that Weng was the ideal partner for the first leg.

– I saw her run, but tried to concentrate on myself. But I know Heidi is very strong and she never gives up. So I knew she was good to have on the first leg.

Jessica Diggins of the USA sprinted past the Swede Stina Nilsson in the battle for the bronze and thus secured a medal for the Americans.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today