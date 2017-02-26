Magnus Moan historical after silver medal in the Relay

Magnus Moan is a man for the history books after he, as part of the Norwegian Nordic Combined Team (ski-jumping and cross-country), took the World Championships silver in the team event. The Favourite Nation, Germany , secured the gold.

Moan has taken a medal in seven consecutive championships, making him the athlete with the most consecutive World Championship medals in Nordic skiing history, according to NRK.

Sunday, he could rejoice over WC silver medal in the team event, after the Norwegian team crossed the finishing line some 40 seconds behind the German winners.

– It was absolutely fantastic fun to get a medal. We are as offensive as ever. Now it’s time to relax and enjoy the moment, said Moan after the medal was secured.

Austria got the bronze medal a little over a minute behind Germany.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today