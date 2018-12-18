Solskjær Manager of Manchester United

Solskjær to Manchester United according to ESPN

Ole Gunnar Solskjær becomes Manchester United interim manager if Molde releases him, according to unnamed sources in ESPN FC. The latest information available to Norway Today is that the appointment is in the box.

ESPN’s football channel refers to sources in the club owned by the American Glazer family. Manchester United will be eager to put in place an interim (temporary) manager within 48 hours so that he can lead the team against his former club Cardiff on Saturday.

If it is going to be Solskjær, he will then debut on the Manchester United bench against a club which he is previously the manager off.

According to the local newspaper, Manchester Evening News, The United players believe that Solskjær will get the job and maybe will be informed about the appointment on Tuesday evening.

Late Tuesday evening found VG Several articles regarding Solskjær on Manchester United’s website, where he is referred to as the club’s interim manager. They were not placed on the front page but appeared when searching for «Solskjaer». the articles are probably prepared for publication when the deal is done and are is made searchable by a mistake.

Molde placed no obstacles for Solskjær when Manchester United in 1996 asked to sign him on as a player. Now the question is whether Molde lets its manager leave for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

On Molde’s website On Tuesday evening, the two-weeks-old announcement that Solskjær has extended his agreement was still prominent. «Solskjær continues as manager for three more years», it states.

Through process

On the main page of Manchester United’s website, it is reported that Mourinho is sacked as a manager and that an interim manager will be employed and given responsibility for the rest of this season while the club «conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent manager».

Odds by the Betting companies on Solskjær as the interim United manager dropped dramatically throughout the day on Tuesday, to just 1.5 times the money back, after being starting at more than 10 to 1.

A little later on, Daily Mirror announces that Solskjær is in talks with Manchester United about the interim managerial job.

According to ESPN, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the United Management’s foremost target as permanent manager. Club Leader Ed Woodward is allegedly a great admirer of Pochettino, who is under contract until 2023.

Highly regarded

Solskjær has a very high rating among Manchester United’s leadership and supporters after his time as a player and coach in the club. He joined Manchester United in the summer of 1996, became an immediate success and scored 128 goals in the course of ten seasons. One of them decided the championship final in 1999 when Manchester United completed a unique treble.

The Norwegian displayed great loyalty to Manchester United during periods when he was given little playing time and many other clubs were vying for him.

The man from Northern Møre has had success as the Molde manager, his previous experience as a Premier League manager ended with being sacked by Cardiff after only 30 matches and poor results, ultimately leading to relegation.

Before that, Solskjær worked as a coach for Manchester United’s reserve team, where he cooperated closely with the legendary Scottish manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today