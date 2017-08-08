Micro-algae threatens tourists in the Canary Islands

Spanish authorities are warning tourists about large amounts of toxic micro-algae that are spreading across the Canary Islands.

The holiday island of Tenerife has been hit hardest.

‘Since the end of June there has been a huge bloom of micro-algae, which sometimes strikes the beaches,’ said José Juan Aleman, of the Canary Islands Health Service.

He added that algae is a natural, temporary phenomenon that will pass over.

The algae contains a poison that can cause skin irritation. Several beaches have been closed in recent weeks,including the popular Teresitas beach, in Santa Cruz on Tenerife.

Last year, 13 million tourists visited the archipelago, that is located off the west coast of Africa.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today