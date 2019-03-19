A case of measles has been detected in Oslo

A person has been diagnosed with measles in Oslo and is now hospitalized. Efforts are being made to get in touch with people who may have been exposed to the infection.

Informs the City of Oslo and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI), according to Aftenposten.

Persons who stayed at the emergency room in Storgata in Oslo on March 12 between 10 and 17, and people who were at the concert with the Finnish metal band Sonata Arctica at Parkteatret in the evening of March 13th, may have been exposed to infection, Oslo says municipality on its website.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease caused by the measles virus (morbilli). The virus spreads through droplet infection, and the disease appears 10–14 days after infection. The virus first gives strong cold symptoms, two fever periods and typical rash with fever.

