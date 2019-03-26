About 1.1 million Norwegians have to check their mobile before an hour has passed, and men most often check them, shows a survey from InFact for mobile and the IT chain Mobit.

“We have every reason to say that the number is much higher because the survey only includes those who are 18 years or older. Based on the survey, at least 25 percent of us are completely dependent on checking the mobile phone continuously,” says sales and marketing director Rolf Paulsen in Mobit.

The survey, InFact, that was performed shows that men check their mobile phones more often than women, and that the younger children parents, between the ages of 30 and 44 who are the most eager to check their mobile phones.

“It’s no exaggeration to claim that the mobile phone is the most important thing in people’s lives. The mobile is integral in everyday life, family life, leisure and work. What happens in people’s lives is increasingly happening through their mobile phone,” says Paulsen.

Although Paulsen does not moralize over all mobile use, he specifically points to one thing he asks people to stay away from.

“We must never forget personal contact and dialogue with each other, and what I warn about the most is do not use the mobile when driving a vehicle. It’s deadly,” he says.

