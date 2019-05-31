Pupil in Oppegård admitted with infectious meningitis

On Wednesday evening, a student at Vassbonn School was confirmed with a suspicion of infectious meningitis and was hospitalised said Oppegård Avis newspaper.

The municipal senior doctor was notified the same day that there was suspicion of meningococcal disease (infectious meningitis) and close contacts were informed wrote Oppegård Avis.

‘’The diagnosis was confirmed by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health the same evening’’ said Oppegård municipality in a press release.

The school, pupils, parents, relatives and close contacts were contacted and measures have been implemented.

Early on Friday, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health will clarify whether those who have been in contact with the patient should be vaccinated.

