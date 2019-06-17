Yes, we eat the yellow of the sunshine bun last

Most of us will save the yellow in the middle for last when we celebrate the school holidays with a sunshine bun on Friday.





The day of the sunshine bun (skolebrød/skolebolle), is celebrated all over Norway on the last Friday before the school holidays. The pastry is the most popular Norwegian bakers has to offer – with sales figures exceeding 8,000 tonnes annually.

How exactly do we eat them? Well, we eat the yellow bit last. At least if we are to believe an unpretentious survey The Information Office for Bread and Grain carried out on its Facebook page last year. Of the over 2,500 participants, 90% admitted to saving the savoury egg cream in the middle for last.

“Surprisingly, there were also some who commented that they did not eat the yellow in the sunshine bun at all!” CEO of the Information Office for Bread and Grain, Torunn Nordbø, exclaims.

A national favourite

Sunshine buns probably appeared in the 1950s in Norway. It has over time become one of the favourites among Norwegians. Sunshine buns are one of the most eaten wheat buns. Especially popular with pupils. The delicacy is also revered internationally. Both in Disneyland and a bakery in New York offers genuine Norwegian sunshine buns.

It is the Information Office for Bread and Grain that has established the day of the sunshine bun. The marking is held on Friday, June 21st, this year.

Bakeries and shops from Mandal in the south to Vadsø in the north mark this famous and beloved pastry on this day.

“Even if we are supposed to eat healthy and wholesome food, it is allowed to enjoy ourselves as well,” Torunn Nordbø smiles.

The sunshine bun

There are some rules for what a sunshine bun is; sweet wheat buns with egg cream, with or without vanilla flavour, topped with icing and coconut. There are, however, several local varieties, often with their own designations.

The sunshine bun can also be found under the aliases school bread, sow(!), 12-cent, ola-bun, pie or shilling bun.

“Those who want to bake at home – can find recipes for both classic, healthy, vegan, gluten-free and colourful sunshine buns on brodogkorn.no,” Torunn Nordbø concludes.

