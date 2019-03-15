The police provide 200,000 new hours for passport booking

In order to remove the passport queues in eastern Norway, hourly orders may now be booked 150 days in advance.

In total, nearly 200,000 hours will be allocated for ordering passports towards the summer said the Police Directorate.

“In meetings with police chiefs in East, Southeast and Oslo police districts, we have agreed to increase the number of hours and resources so that the situation improves immediately. We must work together to cover the passport needs in the eastern part of the country” said Ole B. Sæverud, head of the department at the Police Directorate.

The three police districts have now employed a total of 30 new employees, both permanent and temporary. Some of these are still being trained.

The Norwegian Police Directorate believes that the three police districts will thus manage to meet the demand for hours for ordering passports before the summer holidays. In the period from March to August last year, approximately 185,000 passport applications were registered in these districts.

From before, it was possible to book an hour 90 days in advance in the three districts where the wait has become long. As it turned out to be insufficient, it is now open for appointments 150 days ahead.

It takes up to ten days to get a new passport. The police encourage those who must have a new passport before the summer to wait for an appointment. And those who do not need a passport before the summer vacation are requested to wait until August to book an appointment.

“Sufficient hours will be allocated to cover the need in the future” said Sæverud.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today