The Minister of Labor will allow artificial intelligence take over work tasks in Nav

Machines can take over routine tasks in Nav, suggests the Minister of Labor Anniken Hauglie (H). She believes artificial intelligence can make the public sector more efficient.

“The Government is now preparing a strategy for artificial intelligence. It will be the first, most important step in how and in what areas the authorities envision using artificial intelligence,” says Anniken Hauglie (H) to Aftenposten.

“An example might be that the automation can take on an increasing number of routine tasks, so that employees in Nav can spend more time helping the user,” says Hauglie.

She believes Norwegian politicians hang on to the field of artificial intelligence, or AI (artificial intelligence).

Hauglie emphasizes that the use of artificial intelligence also presents great challenges, for example when it comes to privacy and points out that one can quickly stumble upon ethical issues.

“It will not be in Norway’s best interest that this should end up in the private monopolist hands. Use within public services will naturally require special regulation,” she says.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

