Child benefit increases for the first time in 23 years

It won’t be a large sum each month, but it is still historic when the child benefit increases for the first time since 1996.

On March 29, the payment of one of the KrF’s budget victory starts from last year. The child benefit increases to NOK 1,054 per child per month. That is NOK 84 more than today.

KrF, which had not yet entered the government, demanded an increase of NOK 3,200 a year when they entered budget negotiations. But they only had a breakthrough for a thousand krones, more precisely 1,008 kroner.

Ropstad promises more

Child and family minister Kjell Ingolf Ropstad, who aims for the sun becomes KrF’s party leader at the national assembly in late April, and he promises, however, that this is only the beginning:

“At the top of the budget settlement, in the Granavolden platform, we have succeeded in increasing the child benefit by NOK 7,200 a year for all children from 0 to 6 years during that period. This will be a historic boost for families with children,” he says.

At the end of last year, there were 670,000 recipients of child benefits in Norway.

Do not deduct from social assistance

Ropstad points out that the government will also ensure that the increase in the child benefit can benefit families who are dependent on benefits under the Social Services Act and the Housing Allowance Act. Many municipalities today count the child benefit as income, which thus gives deductions in social assistance.

The child allowance was introduced in 1946. The amount increased steadily from 1970 to 1996, but since then the rate has remained stable at NOK 970. Until now.

