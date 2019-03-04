Denmark to build record setting wind farm in the North Sea

As of 2027, Denmark’s new offshore wind farm will generate 800 megawatts of electricity. The wind turbines will supply 800,000 households with electricity.

The parties in Parliament agreed on Thursday. The wind farm, which has been named Thor, will be located 20 kilometers offshore in the North Sea – northwest of Ringkøbing.

“The upcoming wind farm will be our largest to date. It will make a major contribution to local growth and to the green transition,” says Danish energy and climate minister Lars Christian Lilleholt.

By placing it 20 kilometers out in the sea, you will only see the turbines on the horizon, explains Lilleholt.

It is expected that the construction of the new wind farm will create as much as 8,200 jobs, and the park is scheduled to be completed no later than eight years.

