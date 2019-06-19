Equinor find oil in North Sea

Equinor have found oil and gas southwest of the Norne field, outside the Helgeland coast in the North Sea. The well was drilled 3,380 meters below sea level.

‘’The North Sea has created great value and many jobs since Norne

was found in 1992. In this sea area, Equinor produces around 800,000 barrels of oil equivalents every day, and it is about a fifth of Norway’s

daily production of oil, gas and condensates. We will increase exploration activity in the North Sea in the future” said Equinor’s

exploration director for the Norwegian and British continental shelf, Nick Ashton.

The well is now plugged while the oil companies consider how the

findings will be further developed.

‘’One possible solution we want to look at is to connect the discovery

to the Norne ship. This is close to the Norne field with all its infrastructure, and utilising this is in line with Equinor’s strategy of using existing solutions’’ said Ashton.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

