Hordaland could get Europe’s largest wind turbines on land

The planned wind farm “Hordavind” in Nordhordland could become Europe’s largest wind turbine sector on land. But first, the authorities must say ‘yes’ to the plans.

On the mountain in Modalen, Masfjorden, and Lindås, north of Bergen, between NOK 12 and 14 billion is planned for the development to set up around 135 turbines within an area of 65 square kilometers wrote Bergens Tidende newspaper.

It is an area the size of Finnøy in Nordland or Frei in Kristiansund.

Each wind turbine will be between 200 and 250 meters high,

twice as high as Plaza Hotell in Oslo or about as high as Kjell Inge Røkke’s planned skyscraper. The plans have been submitted to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

‘’Personally, I think this is exciting. It is clear that the project has a high price in the form of natural interventions, but at the same time, there are great opportunities here. There will be a trade-off between advantages and disadvantages’’ said Mayor Tom Kristian Thorsen in Modalen.

Many have already made it clear that they think the price is too high. The plans have already triggered fierce debate and both a protest march and public meetings.

‘’If there is a wind turbine here, it will have completely different and devastating effects on the landscape, wildlife, and other biological diversity’’ said CEO, Helene Ødven in Bergen and Hordaland Turlag news.

