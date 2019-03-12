Kongsberg will deliver missiles to Japan

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace has signed a contract with Japan for delivery of the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) to their F-35 combat aircraft.

“This is an important international breakthrough that demonstrates the importance of cooperation between the Norwegian authorities, the Norwegian Defense Research Institute and Norwegian industry,” says CEO Geir Håøy.

JSM is a long-range land and sea missile that can be carried inside the weapon room on the F-35.

Neither Kongsberg nor the Japanese authorities will provide details of the contract’s value.

