New German strategy will strengthen Norwegian interests in Europe

The Government presents a new German strategy, which, among other things, aims to secure Norwegian interests in the EU.

The previous strategy is from 2014.

Germany is a central EU country and Norway’s most important partner in Europe. The Norwegian-German relationship is very good, and we have extensive cooperation, says Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide in a press release.

She points out that Norway and Germany share views on several issues.

The first Norwegian-German strategy came in 1999. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the strategy is a tool for a holistic, strategic and coordinated Norwegian approach to Germany.

The purpose of the update of the strategy is to further develop the cooperation between Norway and Germany. The new strategy is, to a greater extent than before, devoted to Norwegian-German cooperation on international issues.

“Much has happened since 2014, especially in international politics. Therefore, I have initiated an update of the Government’s Germany strategy,” says Søreide.

The main purpose of the strategy is, among other things, that Norway, together with Germany, should defend and strengthen multilateral institutions, international rules and a freely possible world trade – addition to getting the greatest possible impact on Norwegian interests in the EU.

The strategy is presented in connection with the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas coming to Oslo, today, Friday.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

