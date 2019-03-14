Norway wants trade agreement with Japan

Fisheries Minister,Harald T.Nesvik of Fremskrittsparti (FRP) wants to ensure that Norwegian fish exports do not have poorer conditions than their competitors.

The hope is a free trade agreement.

Last summer,the EU entered into a free trade agreement with Japan.But for Norway,the country is again one of the most important markets in which we do not have such an agreement.

Norway’s desire for a trade agreement is one of the most important issues for the Minister of Fisheries, Harald T.Nesvik’s Japan visit this week.

‘’In recent years, Japan has entered into ambitious trade agreements with many of our key competitors.

It is important for Norwegian companies that export to or invest in Japan to not have poorer conditions than their competitors” said Nesvik.

Last year, Norway exported seafood for almost NOK 4 billion to Japan according to the Ministry of Fisheries.

