REC Solar lay off employees at Herøya

Solar cell manufacturer, REC Solar, have laid off 65 employees for half a year due to lower demand from, among other places,China.

It represents almost all employees the company confirmed to E24 news.

The employees are laid off for 26 weeks.

“The price halved overnight, which led to a large gap between supply and demand” said plant manager, David Verdu, of REC Solar at Herøya to E24.

The factory at Herøya in Porsgrunn has, in recent months, only produced a fifth of its possible capacity due to the low prices and low demand.

The company also have a factory in Kristiansand that is not affected by layoffs for now. Nor is the factory in Singapore affected.

