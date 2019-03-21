Record high beef production last year

There has never been as much meat produced as in 2018. The increase was greatest in the production of beef.

Production of beef increased by 4.9% last year according to Statistics Norway (SSB) wrote Nationen newspaper. In total, 89,396 tonnes of beef were produced, which is the most since 2000.

In 2018, 352,000 tonnes of meat of all kinds were produced, which is an increase of 0.4% from the previous year.

“The increase is mainly due to the fact that the drought led to a shortage of feed, which meant that more farmers had to send more than usual to slaughter” said CEO, Christian Anton Smedshaug of Agri analysis to the newspaper.

Lower meat production is expected this year, as the number of cattle was reduced by 9,000animals from 2017 to 2018, continued Smedshaug.

Sheep meat production fell by 1.7% in 2018 compared with the previous year. Poultry production fell by 2.8%.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today