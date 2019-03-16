Strong decline in advertising revenue

The fall in advertising revenues for the TV market continues and has fallen by around NOK 120 million from February last year to this year.

Linear TV has a market share of 39.3 percent in January and February, compared with a share of 41.3 percent in the same period last year.

The numbers are collected by Media Barometer.

Norwegian media agencies jointly purchased advertising for NOK 1.53 billion in January and February, a decrease of 12.1 percent compared with the same period in 2018.

Daily manager Merete Mandt Larsen of the Media Agency says TV is the biggest loser in the first two months of the year. She believes the decline is probably due to a decrease in TV viewers, especially in the most attractive target groups for advertisers.

Cinema advertising and outdoor advertising were among the winners last year. In the first two months of the year, revenues for cinema advertising fell by 12.5 percent and outdoor advertising by 9 percent compared to the same period in 2018. Radio continues to lose ground as they did throughout 2018, and has a decline of 19.6 percent.

While daily pressures fall by 10.3 percent, the weekly press falls by as much as 21.6 percent.

The revenue for advertising on the internet also fell at the start of the new year. The decline is 7.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

