Comprehensive Danish study disproves vaccine myth about autism

A persistent allegation that there is a link between the triple vaccine (MMR) and autism has been disproved for the umpteenth time, this time by Danish researchers.

Researchers at Statens Serum Institut (SSI) in Denmark has researched the allegation.

“Our study is considerably more extensive than previous ones. We have had several months to analyze data. Our conclusion is that there is no connection between the MMR vaccine and autism,” Senior Researcher at SSI, Anders Hviid, explains. Hviid is responsible for the survey, together with Professor Mads Melbye.

The claim that the MMR vaccine increases children’s risk of autism has circulated for more than 20 years. In recent years, it has gained renewed strength through conspiracy videos and articles online. The researchers flatly reject the connection.

“Autism occurs as frequently among the children who are vaccinated with MMR and the total of 31,619 children who were not. We must, therefore, conclude that the MMR vaccine does not increase the risk of developing autism,” Hviid asserts.

The study covers 657,461 children born between 1999 and 2010. They were followed from one-year-olds until August 2013.









