Karoline Aadland laid to rest

Friends and family were gathered on Thursday to commemorate the life of Karoline Aadland (28) who was aboard the plane that crashed in Ethiopia on the 10th of March.

The memorial service took place in the packed Sælen church in Fyllingsdalen, and was led by the priest, Ketil Nødtveit.

The 28-year-old was working for the Red Cross when the accident occurred. During the memorial service, several of her colleagues from the Red Cross were present, including Secretary General of the Norwegian Red Cross, Bernt G. Apeland.

Aadland’s husband John Zatta held a memorial for his beloved wife, as well as her father Knut Aadland.

