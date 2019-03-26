35,000 tonnes salmon on a narrow road in Steigen

On this narrow road, 35,000 tonnes of salmon is transported, annually. Steigen Business Community will spend NOK 100 million to repair it.





When Cermaq opened its slaughterhouse on Storskjæret in Steigen in 2018, the heavy transport on the county road 835 also increased between Mortenstrand and Bogøy.

Steigen Næringsforum, therefore, supports the prioritisation of Salten Region to spend NOK 100 million on repairing the stretch, writes Avisa Nordland.

Nordland county municipality has set aside one billion NOK for an extra focus on important business sectors in Nordland for the years 2019-2022, and it is in this connection that the county municipality has requested input for prioritising improvements.

According to the newspaper, about 35,000 tonnes of salmon is transported, annually, from Cermaq’s slaughterhouse in Steigen. The local business community believes that the standard of county road 835 increases the burden and risk from ever increasing heavy transport. Something which the road is not dimensioned for.





