The Crown Prince visits the Pacific Islands

Ocean and climate are on the agenda when Crown Prince Haakon travels on an official visit to Tonga, Fiji and the Samoa Islands in April along with development minister Dag-Inge Ulstein.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the partnership with the island states in the South Pacific to promote common interests in the UN and international cooperation, including in matters of sea and climate, and peace and security.

Norway and the small island nations in the Pacific have a common interest in securing sustainable seas and in managing climate challenges, writes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release and adds that Norway will strengthen cooperation with the island states in the Pacific.

Crown Prince Haakon and Mr. Ulstein will meet the heads of state and government of the three island countries, including the King of Tonga. In Fiji, the Crown Prince will speak to students at a university on sustainable development, the sea and climate.

In addition, Crown Prince Haakon and Development Minister Ulstein (KrF) will participate in some rugby training, meet students and visit the areas that are directly affected by rising sea levels.

“In the future, we will become even more dependent on being able to live off of the ocean – oceans and seas that are clean and healthy. The ocean is the key to achieving the sustainability goals, but it requires a good marine environment and sustainable use. I really look forward to discussing The Blue Economy with these island states, which live off the seas and oceans, the same way that we do it,” says Ulstein.

