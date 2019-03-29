Trondheim will be Norway’s first 5G city

From the summer, the development of a number of 5G base stations in Norway begins. Telenor announced that Trondheim will be the first big city in Norway to receive 5G.

‘’Early experimentation with 5G is important for Norwegian innovation and competitiveness. We are committed to being at the forefront of developments both within 5G, IoT and AI. Now that we are building 5G in Trondheim, it is not just the mobile technology that “comes home”; we are clear that we want to be a leader with 5G in Scandinavia’’ said CEO, Sigve Brekke, of Telenor.

Trondheim will also be Telenor’s largest 5G project to date.

“When we are ready to connect Trondheim to 5G, we look forward to learning and exploring new opportunities together with companies, research communities, the municipality, and the inhabitants” said Brekke.

In Trondheim, there is close cooperation between the municipality, NTNU and the business community to create a sustainable, smart city equipped for the future.

‘’This is a fantastic opportunity for Trondheim and is an important step on our way to becoming an internationally recognized knowledge and technology city. With 5G, we will get a high-tech toolbox to take digitalization to a new level’’ said councillor, Morten Wolden, in Trondheim municipality.

Compared to 4G, 5G is a much more advanced and innovative technology, with even more capacity, higher speeds, and faster response time.

The new super-grid will give Norwegians access to properties and services that have never been available before. The new mobile technology will provide fibre optic communication speed and make it available in your pocket.

