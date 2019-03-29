Port of Oslo builds an electric boat

Port of Oslo builds an electric harbour boat

The workboat will keep the dock clean. It is specially designed for an efficient collection of liquid rubbish. The Port of Oslo now has one of the most environmentally friendly harbour boats in the world.





Expected delivery is December 2019. The boat is built by Grovfjord Mekaniske Verksted, which previously built the world’s first fully electric fish farming vessel. The contract sum is NOK 23 million.

Removes many tons of garbage and cuts emissions

The electric environmental boat replaces the «Pelikan», which during the course of 30 years has picked up about 1,500 tonnes (1.5 million kg) of rubbish and driftwood from the Port of Oslo.

The Port of Oslo will eventually be emission-free and is a pioneer port for emission-free solutions.

Oslo is fortunate to have a clean fjord to the delight of many. Inner Oslo Fjord is one of Norway’s most used recreational areas, and important for the city’s outdoor life.

“The electric boat will help keep the harbour clean, and free from rubbish, without even polluting the air,” Harbour Manager, Ingvar Mathisen states. Mathisen is proud to be able to give Oslo an emission-free harbour boat in the environmental year of the Norwegian capital.

One of the world’s first electric environmental boats

“That the Port of Oslo chose us to build the battery electric boat is a feather in our hat. This shows that our strategic focus on building up expertise on battery electric vessels has been correct and begins to bear fruit,” General Manager of Grovfjord Mek. Verksted, Bård Meek-Hansen, informs.

“If we are to reduce climate emissions and reduce the consequences of global warming, we must develop and build fossil-free vessels. The Port of Oslo should be praised because they plunged in head first and contribute to this. We are really looking forward to working with them in the development of the environmental boat. A boat, which, according to our knowledge, is one of the first of its kind in the world,” Meek-Hansen adds.

Battery and solar panels

The environmental boat is 12 meters long and 7.5 meters wide and is built in aluminium. Hydraulic front loading basket (in the bow) can effectively pick up trash from the sea. The boat will be equipped with two cranes; a deck crane with a gripping function on one side, and a crane to lift heavier objects on the other. The boat will be powered by two electric propulsion engines and four electric side propellers, which allow it to easily manoeuvre along the quays and pick up trash in the beach zone and in areas difficult to access.

The sum of efficient pick-up features and good manoeuvrability makes the new harbour boat more efficient than the old.

550kw batteries allow the boat to be in full working mode for four to five hours. It takes two hours to charge the batteries. In addition, the vessel has solar panels that provide power to the navigation instrumentation on board.

A good and safe working environment for the crews is important for the Port of Oslo. Good ergonomics were important for selecting all of the solutions on board.

Electrifying the Port of Oslo

Electric vehicles, on the road and sea, are The Port of Oslo’s first choice. We phase over to zero-emission solutions. Most of the port’s cars are electric. The Port of Oslo in 2018 switched to biofuel on harbour boats and the remaining diesel cars. This reduced CO2 emissions by 150 tonnes a year.





© Oslo Havn KF / #Norway Today



