Karsten Warholm wins gold in European Championship

Karsten Warholm won the 400 metre European Championship gold medal in Glasgow with a time of 45.05.

No one was close to beating him.Óscar Husillos,from Spain, came in at almost 45.66.Warholm could hardly believe it was true when he saw how fast he had run.

“I must honestly admit that this was fast, and then it tastes so good! I had a feeling it was fast,but I’ve also had that feeling before when it hasn’t been. When I saw that time … Wow, I realized it was a good race.It also felt good”said Warholm to NRK news.

In the race,he drew with the European record of Thomas Schönlebe,who set the same indoor time for then, East Germany,in 1988. In the European Union context,45.05 is also a new championship record.

Warholm had run 45.56 as his best time before Saturday’s 400 meters.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today