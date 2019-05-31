Norway-Honduras investigated for possible match-fixing

Norway-Honduras (U20) investigated for possible match-fixing

Norway crushed Honduras Twelve to nothing in the U20 World Championships Football on Thursday. The International Football Federation (FIFA) is now going to investigate for a possible match-fixing scandal, VG reports.





The president of the Honduran Football Association (Fenafuth), Jorge Salomón confirms this to the newspaper Diario Deportivo Diez.

“We have signed an understanding with FIFA regarding transparency. Then it is natural that it is going to react. We, of the [Hounduran] football association, will not do anything, it is FIFA that goes ahead with the investigation, ”Salomón continues.

Football (Soccer) expert commentator in Norwegian TV2, Jesper Mathisen, is not surprised that FIFA gets involved and investigate the possible match-fixing scandal. Mathisen is probably best known as the son of Norwegian football legend Svein «Matta» Mathisen.

“I think it stinks the way Honduras performs yesterday. We must not take all the honour away from the Norwegian players, but for me, it was just sad to see how Honduras appears in the match,” the TV2 expert commentator tells the newspaper VG.

Nine(!) goals for Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland (son of former Manchester City player, Alf-Inge Haaland) scored an unheard of nine goals in the annihilation of Honduras.

It is still not clear whether Norway will emerge as winners after the group stage of the FIFA U20 World Championship. That will be decided after the fixtures on Friday (today).

Norway is number three in its group. The team is now dependent on Panama not beating Saudi Arabia in group E, and that either South Korea or Portugal loses their last match in group F, for it to remain in the FIFA U20 World Championships, as the best of four top three finishers.

Norway has had a troubled start to the championships, with losses against New Zealand (0-2) and Uruguay (1-3).

Third Place standings

# National Men’s Team Games Win Draw Loss +/- Pts 1 Poland U20 3 1 1 1 5-2 4 2 Nigeria U20 3 1 1 1 5-3 4 3 Ecuador U20 3 1 1 1 2-2 4 4 Norway U20 3 1 0 2 13-5 3 5 Portugal U20 2 1 0 1 1-2 3 6 Panama U20 2 0 1 1 1-3 1



