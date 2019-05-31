Ruud lost at Roland Garros, impressed Federer

Ruud lost at Roland Garros to an impressed Federer

Casper Ruud is beaten in straight sets against Roger Federer at Roland Garros in Paris on Friday. However, the 20-years-old Norwegian impressed the Swiss tennis legend.





“I am relieved that I won. I can see that Casper is going to be really good. He is going to be among the top 20, and then everything is possible. He has a good attitude, concentration and a lot of energy. Besides, he’s a fighter, and he deserved to win the third set,” Federer summed up after the match.

Ruud particularly impressed in the third set – when he gave Federer a tough run for his money. The Norwegian had a set ball of 7-6 in the tiebreak, after fending off two match balls. Federer eventually won it 10-8. He put away his fourth match ball to go on to the final sixteen.

The Swiss played his 400th match in Grand Slam tournaments, which no other male has done before him. The 37-years-old is the oldest to reach the fourth round of a grand slam tournament in 28 years. Ruud contributed to make it a memorable milestone.

“It was difficult to find weaknesses in his game, and I think he’s going to do well on hardcourt too. He has a wicked forehand and is very persistent even though he is so young. I also like that he plays his tennis without moaning loudly,” Federer tells NTB and other Norwegian media.

Casper Ruud was to play doubles a few hours after the match against Federer. He, therefore, postponed the press meeting ’till after that match.

Large crowd in Arena Suzanne-Lenglen

Around 10,000 spectators entered Arena Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris when Norway’s best tennis player battled with the Swiss tennis icon on Friday.

They got to watch Ruud perform very well initially. He defended his own serve in the first three service games. The dreaded 7th game was, however, broken by Federer. The big favourite went on to win the opening set 6-3 on the red clay of Roland Garros.

The 37-years-old continued in the same style and broke Ruud immediately. With Federer on the offensive, It became even tougher for Ruud. The 20-years-old periodically looked like a spectator against his far more merited opponent.

The second set ended 6-1 to the Swiss. He won nine games in a row from being down 2-3 in the first set to 5-0 in the next.

Strong fightback

In the third, Ruud showed what he is capable off, forcing Federer to fight hard for the victory. The young Norwegian broke Federer’s serve for the first time to lead 2-0. Federer broke back and equalised to 2-2. He couldn’t shake Ruud off, though.

Ruud was down 0-30 in his next service game but won four points in a row to a 3-2 lead. Ruud fought for a breakpoint in the 8th game, but Federer responded with an ace – his ninth of the match – to win the game after a lucky net bounce.

The combatants then held their serves twice in a row. The 3rd set thus had to be decided in a tiebreaker. That became an exciting duel in which Ruud averted three match balls before the renowned Swiss decided the match with a smash, after two hours and 11 minutes.

“I’m impressed by that he didn’t give up after losing nine consecutive games, but changed tactics and followed me to a tiebreak in the third set,” Federer exclaims.

Roland Garros, a financial fairytale

Casper Ruud is delighted that the Roland Garros tournament is a small financial fairytale as well as a memorable experience. The tennis player from Snarøya booked €143,000 for reaching the 3rd round.

If he, against all odds, had overcome Federer, another €100.000 had come his way.

The Paris revenue comes on top of what has been a lucrative start to 2019 for the 20-years-old. He has added about 4 million to his winnings since January 1st.

Ruud’s total tally amounts to more than NOK 10 million in his short career.



