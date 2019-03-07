Solskjær said the victory will be remembered for many years

Ole Gunnar Solskjær gave Manchester United supporters an evening for eternity when they won the Master’s League final.Twenty years later, he invited them to a new dream night.

This time it was as a manager that he directed an unforgettable masterpiece. 0-2 in a home match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was turned into advancement with a dramatic 3-1 away from home. Just as in 1999, the decision fell in overtime.

‘’We had faith, and we had a plan. It was lying low and making the game boring, making PSG feel comfortable. We got a great gift after a minute or two, and suddenly there was some pressure on them.After 1-1,I think they took the foot off the gas pedal and thought it was done, but this club has never lost before it is over’’ said Solskjær to Viasat TV afterwards.

