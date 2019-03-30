The King is hoping for Solskjær success

Santiago, Chile.

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 30. March 2019

King Harald says he is impressed by Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who was presented as a permanent manager for Manchester United on Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, the news had also reached King Harald, who is on a six-day long state visit to Chile.

The King, who has previously been said to support Tottenham, took the time to say what he thinks about Solskjaer now getting the job as manager at United.

‘’That is impressive. Really. I hope from all my heart that he succeeds’’ the king said during a press conference at the National Library of Chile.

He added that he has the belief that Solskjær will succeed in his job as a manager for United.

