Norwegian holidays are super popular among European cabin tourists this summer show fresh booking numbers.

The Germans top the order lists.

Demand for rental cabins in Norway is at a record high. The orders for the summer are six per cent higher than at the same time last year said Pia Buen, Country Manager for Novasol in Norway.

The company is Europe’s largest landlord of holiday homes with a portfolio of more than 1,500 holiday homes and cabins in Norway. These are set to be visited by over 50,000 tourists this year.

Cabin tourism into Norway has increased sharply in the past ten years, but in 2017 and 2018 demand plummeted. Now we are back at the level from the former peak year of 2016. During the last two or three weeks, the number of bookings have exploded said Buen.

Many want the seaside

Hordaland and the southern coast of Sweden are most popular, followed by Rogaland, Sogn and Fjordane and Møre og Romsdal. Cabin tourists who want to go to the mountains often choose Buskerud, but among Novasol’s guests most want to go to the seaside during the summer.

The Germans are by far the largest group of guests, accounting for just over half of the bookings. In the next places follow the Dutch and Danes.

However, it is the Swedes who are responsible for the largest growth in demand so far in 2019, with Germans and Danes on their heels Buen said.

Also Belgians, Poles, Swiss, and Czechs are well represented on the booking lists.

More taking mini-vacations

The most common bookings are guests renting the cabins for one week, but more than before, now people are also booking for shorter stays than that.

We see an increase of 16% in mini-holidays. One explanation may be that the tourists combine the holiday with other things, for example visiting several Norwegian destinations, either by car or via public transport.

Pia Buen believes this shows that there is a positive correlation between increased cabin rental and overall tourist sales.

Novasol wants, of course, as many letting days available as possible. At the same time, we think it is great that the guests make the most

of their stay in Norway, and contribute to the tourist industry overall during a good season.

Source: Novasol / Norway Today