New visa system for Europe to be introduced in 2021

From the beginning of 2021, citizens from 61 countries must have a visa to visit countries in Europe that are Schengen members.

The visa will be valid for three years, and will allow people to travel to ‘’as many countries as needed” said a statement from the ETIAS border control.

Today, for example, US citizens can travel to European Schengen countries for up to 90 days without a visa.

The visa requirement is part of a plan to improve security and “avoid further problems with illegal immigration and terrorism”.

The visa will cost 7 euros, which is equivalent to just under NOK 70 at the current conversion rate.The visa has previously been referred to as a tourist fee and is a new source of income for the EU.

26 European countries are part of Schengen, including Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today