Oslo Airport voted Europe’s best in customer service

Avinor’s largest airports Oslo Airport and Bergen Airport Flesland have been voted Europe’s best customer service airports in each category.

Norway’s main airport won the award “Europe’s best airport for customer service” in the category for airports with between 25 and 40 million passengers, while Bergen airport Flesland received the same recognition in the category between 5 and 15 million passengers, says Avinor.

At the same time, the airport in Bergen has been named the airport that has had the greatest improvements in customer service in 2018.

“This shows that everyone who works at our airports contributes very well to give all travelers a good experience,” says CEO Dag Falk-Petersen in Avinor.

It is ACI, the international industry association for airports, behind the award. The basis is the airport’s development on the customer service measurement that is carried out every month.

Oslo Airport shares the prize with airports in Zurich and Dublin, while Bergen Airport shares it’s award with the airports in Alicante in Spain, Bristol and Newcastle in the UK, Sochi in Russia, Keflavik in Iceland, Luqa in Malta and Porto in Portugal.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today