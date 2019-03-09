Stordalen opens new hotel in Oslo

Petter Stordalen opened its new hotel in the middle of Oslo city center in familiar style on Thursday night.

The billionaire arrived in his zipline and later got a real smacking kiss from his wife,Gunhild, before plunging into the opening party at the Clarion Hotel, The Hub.

Before the opening party, he had sent out what is probably the city’s largest neighbour warning in a long, long time.

The reason was a free concert at Jernbanetorget in Oslo with Ina Wroldsen,Arif, Amanda Delara, and Lind, Nilsen,Fuentes, and Holm.

The evening was rounded off with fireworks from the roof of the newly refurbished hotel building.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today