Strong increase in number of cruise visits

Over the past seven years, the number of cruise passengers landing in Norwegian ports has increased by almost 1.5 million,or just over 56%.

In 2012, just over 2.5 million cruise passengers landed in a Norwegian port. This year, the number is expected to be close to 4 million show figures that NTB news have collected from Cruise Norway.

However, this is not the real number of passengers, as one passenger could land in several places. All ships are required to report the number of passengers and their nationality to the port authorities at the point of entry.

At the same time, forecasts show that cruise ships will make 2,365 calls at Norwegian ports this year, compared with 2,063 in 2012. This represents an increase of almost 15%.

The most popular ports are Bergen, Geiranger, Stavanger, Ålesund, Flåm, Romsdalsfjorden, Tromsø, Nordfjord, Nordkapp, and Oslo.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today