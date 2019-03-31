The Norwegian Institute of Public Health warns air passengers of a measles infection

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has contacted the passengers on board a SAS aircraft after a person with measles took the same flight from Oslo to Stavanger.

Passengers traveling with SAS SK4031 from Oslo to Stavanger on Friday March 22 at 3 pm, are asked to contact their doctors if they experience symptoms of the infectious viral disease, measles.

“Measles infects easily, and we have therefore chosen to inform all fellow passengers. If you have been vaccinated or have had measles before, you are protected from the infection, but if you are not vaccinated or have had the measles, we recommend that you consult a doctor if you get symptoms of the disease,” written in an email that was sent out to all the flights passengers, and reproduced in Stavanger Aftenblad.

According to information manager Knut Morten Johansen from SAS, aircraft cabins have continuous replacement of air.

In this sense, aircraft are far better compared to other public means of communication, says Johansen to Aftenbladet.

During the last week, Dalane emergency services in Eigersund have discovered two cases of measles infection. It is unusual, but municipal consultant Bjarne Rosenblad dramatizes the situation to NTB.

All necessary outbreak measures have been implemented, says Rosenblad.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today