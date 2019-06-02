The SAS strike cost the company more than half a billion kroner

The total effect of the SAS strike is around NOK 590 million, according to the company’s report for the second quarter.

The airline released its report for the second quarter of 2019, which covers the period February to April. Five days of the SAS strike fall during that quarter, the cost for this period is estimated at SEK 430 million. The total cost of the strike is approximately 650 million SEK.

The result for the company ended with a deficit of SEK 1.2 billion before tax. This is a decrease of SEK 728 million compared with the same quarter in 2018. According to the company, the result is affected by the strike, a higher fuel price and a weakening Swedish krone.

SAS was hit by an extensive strike on April 26. Six days later, May 2, SAS agreed with the pilots on a new agreement. During the first five days of the strike, over 2,800 flights were canceled and nearly 270,000 passengers were hit. Before the strike, traffic figures showed a good development compared to previous years.

The passenger number of the airline fell by 13.9 percent to 2.194 million in April this year, compared with April last year.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

