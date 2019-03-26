Viking Sky passengers get their money back – and offer of a new cruise

All passengers on the cruise ship Viking Sky will get their money back for the cruise after the accident, the shipping company reveals. Seven passengers are still in hospital.

The passengers will also receive a personal invitation to travel on a new cruise with Viking as compensation and plaster on the wound, says Viking owner Torstein Hagen’s advisor, Jon Mørland, to NTB.

In addition, Viking has, of course, taken responsibility for costs related to the return journey and so on, he says.

A total of 36 people had to go to hospital for treatment after the accident in Hustadvika this weekend, and on Tuesday, seven passengers were still hospitalized, Helse Møre og Romsdal informs.

It is expected that several of these will be discharged during the day. For one of the patients, the condition is still serious but stable, says the Health trust. The patient is in the intensive care unit at Kristiansund Hospital.

It is currently unclear whether any of the 915 passengers will go to court against the company after the accident. However, such lawsuits must be filed in Switzerland, where Viking Ocean Cruises is registered.

In the terms attached to the tickets, it states among other things, that all disputes arising under the terms and conditions of the Passenger Ticket Contract, or which are directly or indirectly linked to the actual cruise, are subject to Swiss laws and must be brought before the court in Basel, Switzerland.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today