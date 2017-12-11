Considerable avalanche danger in Western Norway

Big danger of avalanche is reported in large parts of Hordaland and Møre og Romsdal both for Monday and Tuesday.

Indre Fjordane, Romsdal, Voss, Sunnmøre and Hardanger have since Friday received between 50 and 80 centimeters of snow, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

Currently, NVE is alerting of significant danger of avalanches for all of these areas.

– Avoid steep slopes and taps in the terrain during and after the snowfall until the fresh snow has stabilized. The avalanche problem is everywhere, where there is a lot of fresh snow in steep terrain. Look for fresh snow that binds together to soft flakes and breaks up or adheres weakly to the older snow below. Snow that bursts around the skis is a typical sign, writes NVE on its websites.

