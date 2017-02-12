Decline in sales of diesel cars

While the sale of diesel cars decreases, there has been an increase in the sale of more environmentally friendly vehicles.

According to the Aftenposten newspaper, the share of newly registered diesel cars in Oslo fell from 32.6% to 19.1% between last year to this year, for the period of January the 1st to the 5th of February.

During the same period, the share of rechargeable hybrid vehicles increased by 125%, from 11.2% to 23.4%. The same trend was seen in the rest of the country.

‘There have been dramatic changes from 2016 to 2017 in terms of what kind of cars people buy. There is a strong transition to electric cars, hybrid cars and rechargeable hybrids’, said CEO of the Norwegian Automobile Importers Association, Øyvind Solberg Thorsen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today