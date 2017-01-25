Growth for hotels in Northern Norway

Hotels from Trøndelag and further north, as well as Eastern Norway, has experienced growth over the past year, while it is worse in the South and West.

The greatest increase has been in Tromsø, with an increase in sales of hotel rooms by 11.9% from 2015 to 2016, writes the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

Oslo, Lillehammer, Bodø, Trondheim, Gardermoen and Bergen have also experienced hotel growth; while there has been a decline in the towns of Stavanger, Haugesund, Kristiansand, Drammen and Kristiansund.

Stavanger has experienced a decline in the number of rooms sold by 3% and a decline in the price achieved per room per night by 18.4%.

