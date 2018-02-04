Chevron drags Statoil into climate law case

Chevron involves Statoil in climate case

The Oil giant Chevron requires Statoil to join in and split the bill if the company has to pay compensation for climate changes.

The authorities in San Francisco and Oakland last year filed a lawsuit against Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell and several other major oil companies, writes E24.

The US cities require compensation for measures that must be taken to protect their communities against floods as a result of a hotter climate. CO 2 emissions from oil combustion is considered as an important cause of global warming.

Chevron has rejected the claim as being unfounded. At the same time, the company wishes to split the bill with several others if they lose in court.

In that case, Statoil has to pay parts of the compensation, Chevron writes in a legal statement in December last year.

The reason is that Statoil has also contributed to the emissions of greenhouse gases. In the statement, Statoil is referred to as “a foreign state” since the majority shareholder in the company is the Norwegian state.

Chevron also points out that Statoil has previously been mentioned in the lawsuit by the complainants.

Statoil has not wanted to comment on Chevron’s statement to E24. The complaint has also been mentioned, among others, by the Forbes magazine.

Facts about Climate change (Wikipedia)

Climate change is a change in the statistical distribution of weather patterns when that change lasts for an extended period of time (i.e., decades to millions of years).

Climate change may refer to a change in average weather conditions, or in the time variation of weather within the context of longer-term average conditions. Climate change is caused by factors such as biotic processes, variations in solar radiation received by Earth, plate tectonics, and volcanic eruptions. Certain human activities have been identified as primary causes of ongoing climate change, often referred to as global warming.

Scientists actively work to understand past and future climate by using observations and theoretical models.

A climate record—extending deep into the Earth’s past—has been assembled, and continues to be built up, based on geological evidence from borehole temperature profiles, cores removed from deep accumulations of ice, floraland faunal records, glacial and periglacial processes, stable-isotope and other analyses of sediment layers, and records of past sea levels. More recent data are provided by the instrumental record. General circulation models, based on the physical sciences, are often used in theoretical approaches to match past climate data, make future projections, and link causes and effects in climate change.

