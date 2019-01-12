Close to free-trade agreement with China

Norway and China are nearing a free-trade agreement

Norwegian and Chinese negotiators report of progress in the negotiations on a free-trade agreement between the two countries.

“This week’s round of negotiations in Oslo shows that both Norway and China desire progress in the negotiations. It is not surprising that negotiations in certain core areas, such as goods, are demanding. The Government continues to prioritise these free-trade negotiations,” Norwegian Minister of Industry and Trade, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (Conservatives), states.

China is Norway’s sixth largest trading partner and the most important in Asia. In 2017, we traded Chinese goods valued at approximately NOK 90 billion.

In the round of negotiations in Oslo this week, negotiations were conducted on many issues[1].

Progress

“The round of negotiations was characterised by positive progress. Some of the negotiating issues are nearing completion,” Røe Isaksen continues.

He admits that the discussions on market access for trade in goods and services are demanding. Norway is working to obtain duty-free trade of industrial products, including seafood. China is keen to gain improved access to the Norwegian agricultural market on their part.

The negotiations in Oslo are the 13th round of negotiations for a free-trade agreement between Norway and China. Another round of negotiations is planned to be held in Beijing before Easter.

[1] Investments, rules of origin, intellectual property law, public procurement, competition, veterinary issues, technical barriers, environment, legal issues, trade in goods, services, simplification and measures.





