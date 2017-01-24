Died after seven times the medical dose

Vestfold Hospital is being reprimanded by the Norwegian Board of Health after a woman died as a result of an overdose of medication in 2014.

A written error and failure in verbal communication was the reason for why the woman received a weekly dose of medication on a daily basis over an extended period of time.

There was a miscommunication between the doctor and the nursing home that triggered the reason why as to why the woman was severely over medicated with the drug Methotrexate, according to NRK news.

Drug poisoning was investigated, and last December, the State Board of Health stated that Vestfold Hospital was in breach of the responsible requirements of the Specialized Health Services Act.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today