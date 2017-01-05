Expelled man charged with stabbing in Kristiansand

A Romanian man in his 30 years has been charged with attempted murder of a woman in Kristiansand. The man was deported from Norway in 2015.

The suspect is the husband of the woman, said the newspaper Fædrelandsvennen.

Two men were arrested on Wednesday night after a woman was stabbed in a tent camp in Kristiansand on Wednesday night, but one of them has now been checked out of the case.

– The police are confident that it is only one culprit, says prosecuting leader in Agder Police, Terje Kaddeberg Skaar, in a statement.

The accused man was expelled from Norway in 2015 with a two-year entry ban. The expulsion was justified with an assault case.

– This entry ban has been broken, says Kaddeberg Skaar.

The woman, who is also in her early 30s, was seriously injured, but she is out of danger. Police confirm that both are Romanian citizens and that there is a relationship between them

